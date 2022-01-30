Security policy HS-Gallup: More than half of Finns fear that Russia’s defiance will lead to war, in which Finland will also get involved

The majority thinks that Finns should defend themselves armedly, even if the result seems uncertain.

More than half Finns say they are at least somewhat afraid that the recent development of security in Ukraine will expand into a war in which Finland will also get involved in one way or another.

The information emerges from a recent HS poll conducted by Kantar oy.

The study asked the following question: “How much are you afraid that the events in Ukraine will escalate into a war in which Finland will also be involved in one way or another?”

Eight percent of respondents said they fear war a lot and 45 percent some. 32 percent said they are not very afraid.

Only 11 percent are not afraid at all. Five percent do not know what to say.

A slightly higher proportion of women fear that the situation will turn into a war compared to men. Older generations are somewhat more afraid of war than younger ones.

Russia considered a clearly greater threat to world peace than the United States and NATO.

67 percent of Finns consider the threat posed by Russia to be greater. Only five out of 100 Finns believe that the United States and NATO pose a greater threat to world peace.

The majority of all population groups surveyed estimate that Russia poses a greater threat to world peace than the United States and NATO.

One in five points their finger at both parties, considering them an equal threat.

About a third of left-wing allies see both sides as an equal threat.

Almost four out of five Finns (78 per cent) would not accept the construction of a vanguard from Russia, at least if Finland were thought to remain within its borders.

Four per cent supported the idea and 18 per cent could not say their position.

The Left Alliance has the highest number (23 per cent) of those who are hesitant to say what they think about it.

In the survey It was also asked whether the respondents believe in the desire of Finnish conscripts to defend Finland, even with weapons.

The vast majority believe in conscripts’ national defense desires. 67% answered yes to the question and 16% answered no. 16% could not say their position.

The majority thinks that Finns should defend themselves armedly, even if the result seems uncertain.

56% agree. In addition, 12 percent support the idea if the chances of success were good.

Which A fifth (19%) would only accept armed defense in exceptional circumstances. Three out of 100 Finns believe that Finns should not defend themselves armed under any circumstances.

Nine percent do not know what they think.

The views of men and women differ quite a lot.

72% of men require armed defense in all situations, even when the outcome seems uncertain. Only 41% of women have the same idea.

Inquiry was made because tensions between Russia and the West have recently escalated as Russia moves its troops near the Ukrainian border towards the end of the year.

Russia has also demanded that the United States and NATO not take in new members and stay out of Eastern Europe.

The escalation of the security situation has raised questions about whether Russia is attacking Ukraine and what the consequences would be.

In recent developments, NATO members have said they are putting their forces on standby and strengthening NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe.

In the United States, thousands of soldiers have been placed on standby. Russia, meanwhile, announced new military exercises earlier this week and accused the United States of escalating the situation.