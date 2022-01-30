Security policy According to a Moscow professor, Finland’s NATO membership would force Russia to prepare for a northern nuclear strike

Abroad|Security policy

Russian experts see the alliance between Finland and Sweden primarily as a political issue, but they also see NATO enlargement as a military threat.

Russia in December, called on the United States and the military alliance NATO to suspend the expansion of the military alliance to the east and to reduce the armaments of the eastern member states that joined NATO after the 1990s.

#Security #policy #Moscow #professor #Finlands #NATO #membership #force #Russia #prepare #northern #nuclear #strike