Bestlifeonline says that hair loss seems logical with age, but it is not inevitable, the good news is that hair loss is not completely out of your control.

He added that things like diet, stress levels and even how you shower can make a difference in the amount of hair shedding.

He said that using hot water to wash hair contributes to hair loss.

During the shower, a person loses a quantity of his hair, and the American Academy of Dermatology found that losing between 50-100 strands throughout the day is normal, but hot water leads to an increase in this number over time.

Hot water destroys the keratin protein in the hair, and removes the natural oils from the scalp, making it dry and weak.

The solution is simple: wash your head with lukewarm water and you can also rinse it with cold water.

Warm or lukewarm water is ideal for washing hair, as it is warm enough to help dissolve oils from the scalp without drying them out and drying out hair and skin, as hot water does, experts say.

It is preferable to use cold water to rinse the hair, because it helps to block the hair cuticle layer, and maintain moisture in it to prevent its breakage.