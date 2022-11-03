The security forces detained two residents of the Stavropol Territory involved in the attack of illegal gangs led by Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab from Chechnya on the territory of the Botlikh region of the Republic of Dagestan in 1999. This is stated on November 3 in a message on the website of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Temirali Zarakayev and Eduard Taushev were detained with the assistance of the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of a criminal investigation initiated in 1999.

“It was established that in June-July 1999, these individuals voluntarily joined the gang under the general leadership of Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab and took an active part in the commission of grave and especially grave crimes,” the department noted.

Acting as part of the gang of Basayev and Khattab, militants armed with automatic weapons, grenades and explosive devices, with a total number of at least 1,000 people, participated in the rebellion in order to overthrow the constitutional order of Russia.

As a result of the attack on Dagestan, 33 people were killed and 34 people were injured.

The investigation filed a petition for the arrest of Zarakaev and Taushev.

In September, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the arrest of two members of a gang that attacked the settlements of the Botlikh region of Dagestan in 1999. The department said that all participants in the bandit formation would be identified and identified.

In August 1999, about 500 militants from Basayev and Khattab invaded the Botlikh and Tsumadinsky regions. They were rebuffed not only by the security forces, but also by the inhabitants of the republic. The militias participated in almost all battles against extremists who declared their goal to oust Russia from Dagestan and create an Islamic state on its territory.