A third person was injured in the impact between three cars

The balance is really impressive in the loss he has involved three cars in a city in the province of Udine. Two people lose their lives in Campolongo Tapogliano. A third person, on the other hand, was injured and is currently hospitalized. The authorities will be responsible for reconstructing the exact dynamics of the event.

The accident took place onA4 motorway, towards Trieste, shortly after passing the municipal territory of Campolongo Tapogliano, in the province of Udine. Three cars were involved in the incident, which resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a third individual.

Agents of Police they must accurately reconstruct the dynamics of what happened, after having helped during the rescue operations that went on for hours, between the outputs of Palmanova, in the province of Udine, and Villesse, in the province of Gorizia.

The health conditions of the person transferred to hospital they would not be serious: the transfer would have taken place in yellow code, so not too worrying. The other two people, on the other hand, died instantly. The medical staff who rushed to the scene of the accident could not help but ascertain the death.

The causes of what happened and any responsibilities regarding the involvement of the three damaged vehicles in highway have not yet been ascertained. It will be up to the police to understand what happened on that stretch of highway.

This is yet another claim on Italian roads. There were 29 deaths on the asphalt in the last weekend of October. A balance that must make us reflect on the safety of our roads and highways and on how little responsible driving behavior can cause mournful events that, in many cases, could have been avoided.

Between 28 and 30 October 14 motorists, 11 motorcyclists, 2 pedestrians, 1 cyclist and 1 truck driver lost their lives.