Dhe US House of Representatives has banned the video app TikTok from the Chinese group ByteDance on all official devices in the Congress Chamber. It poses a “high risk due to a number of security issues,” the administration said in a statement on Tuesday. The order anticipates a blanket ban on all US government devices that is expected to take effect as part of recently passed budget legislation.

ByteDance recently admitted that employees had obtained unauthorized access to data from two US journalists, but China has rejected allegations of espionage. In Germany, Digital Minister Volker Wissing rejected a special law regulating TikTok in June.