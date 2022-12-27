NieR: Automata Ver1.1athe new anime based on Nier: Automata, received a new one today trailer focused on the character of 9S which also features a special livestream scheduled for tomorrow, during which more details on the launch of the series will probably be announced.

The release date of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is set for January 7, 2023 on Crunchyroll, but it will evidently be preceded by a special streaming event from which we will be able to get more information about this interesting animated series.

With the announcement of this presentation event, a new trailer was also shown dedicated to “YoRHa No. 9 Type S”, or 9S, one of the main characters in the story of Nier: Automata, 2B’s adventure companion. It seems that, during the presentation, we will have the opportunity to get to know the various characters in more detail, thanks also to the presence of the official voice actors of the characters of the series as well as Yosuke Sito, producer of the video game and Shora Fuji of the A-1 Pictures studio.

Earlier, we saw the anime’s release date unveiled alongside a new trailer, as well as the 2B-focused one seen in recent days. As for the western distribution, the responsibility is entrusted to Aniplex USA, which has also published the trailers in question, with the series that will be visible on Crunchyroll.