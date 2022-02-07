Deliveries of Bayraktar strike drones by Istanbul for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine are a big mistake. The corresponding statement on Monday, February 7, was made by the Secretary General of the Turkish Vatan (Motherland) party, Dogu Perincek.

According to him, this lethal weapon can be used against the Turkish side.

“The supply of Bayraktar drones by Turkey to Ukraine is a big mistake, our party has repeatedly stated this. These weapons will ultimately be used not only against Russia, but also against Turkey itself, ”he quoted him as saying. TASS.

On February 3, the head of the public relations department of the Turkish presidential administration, Fahrettin Altun, announced Ukraine’s intention to acquire a new batch of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles.

He noted that to date, Ukraine has purchased 12 Turkish drones.

In November, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the country would purchase a new batch of Bayraktar strike drones for the needs of the country’s armed forces. In addition, as the head of the department said, “Turkish partners have publicly announced that they are taking Ukrainian engines for the production of Bayraktar.”

According to him, Ukraine intends to use drones, as it must protect independence, including in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

On December 24, it was reported that Ukraine launched its own production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Bayraktar TB2.

Bayraktar TB2 is a Turkish strike operational-tactical medium-altitude UAV. Bayraktar has laser guidance systems capable of carrying up to four missiles. Drones can hit a target at a distance of up to 8 km.