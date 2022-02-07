Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A food delivery man sustained injuries to his leg and bruises in different parts of the body after colliding head-on with a private vehicle in the vicinity of the Antonio Toledo Corro neighborhood in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

The spectacular accident occurred on Rosendo G. Castro Boulevard, between Doroteo Arango and 18 de Marzo streets, in the indicated sector, where due to maintenance work on the drainage, the lanes from east to west are closed, while the from west to east they are enabled as two-way.

It transpired that at the beginning of the works the double direction is signposted; however, at the height of Doroteo Arango there is no signage nor any warning that it starts double meaning.

According to the information obtained, the motorcycle was heading east, while a Honda Accord was traveling west.

Unaware of the change in direction, the motorcyclist allegedly circulated normally on the left lane, which at that time was used by the sedan, which caused the spectacular collision.

Motorcyclist collides head-on with a car in Los Mochis | Photo: Javier Padilla/ Debate

Paramedics from Summa responded to the site and provided first aid; Fortunately, the young man did not require hospitalization.

Neighbors of the place were upset and indicated that the works are about 15 days old and it is a constant danger, since accidents of the same type have been about to occur on several occasions.

In addition, they commented that at the beginning of the work only cones were placed, but at night people stole them, and the next day there was nothing to indicate the change of direction in one of the lanes.