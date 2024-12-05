The exciting second round of the King’s Cup comes to an end after offering great matches, many surprises, exciting moments, unique stories and 28 winners, who will join the four teams of the Spanish Super Cup –Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic and Mallorca– to play the round of 32, whose draw will take place this Monday from 1 p.m.
This Thursday, the Mining Sports They became the fourth Second RFEF team to advance to the third round after beating Alavés on penalties, in Coudet’s debut on the babazorro bench. The Cartagena team took the lead both during the ninety minutes and in extra time, but the Vitorians equalized the score both times. After resisting the last minutes of extra time with ten, goalkeeper Fran Martínez became the hero by stopping two shots and classifying his team to the round of sixteen.
Among the rest of the First Division teams, Sevilla was the only one that did not suffer to advance to the third round, clearly beating Olot thanks to the penalty saved by Álvaro Fernández and the goals from Montiel, Juanlu and Iheanacho. Atlético won an agonizing victory over Cacereño thanks to late goals from Lenglet, De Paul and Julián.
Osasuna overcame a two-goal deficit created by Ceuta at the buzzer with three goals in the final minutes, the last of them a cruel own goal by Redruello; At Getafe, after a goalless draw against Orihuela, Czech goalkeeper Letacek emerged as a hero by stopping the Alicante team’s three shots in the penalty shootout. While Real Sociedad needed a goal from Brais Méndez in extra time to knock down Conquense.
Results of the second round of the Copa del Rey
Ávila 2-4 (pro.) Valladolid
Yeclano 0-1 Elche
Barbastro 2-0 Spain
Zaragoza 2(4)-2(5) Grenade
Salamanca 0-7 Celtic
Europe 1-2 Palms
Nastic 0-1 Huesca
Sant Andreu 1-3 Betis
Unionists 2-3 Rayo Vallecano
Cadiz 0-1 Eldense
Cultural Leonesa 1-2 Almeria
Ourense 1-0 Sports
Racing 1-0 Sporting
Axis 1-3 Valencia
Pontevedra 1-0 Villarreal
Estepona 2(4)-2(5) Leganes
Logroñés 0(4)-0(3) Girona
Zamora 0(1)-0(3) Tenerife
Cacereño 1-3 Athletic
Orihuela 0(0)-0(3) Getafe
Ceuta 2-3 Osasuna
Barakaldo 0-1 Ferrol Racing
Marbella 1-0 Burgos
Andorra 0-1 Cartagena
Ponferradina 1(4)-1(3) Castellón
Olot 1-3 Seville
Conquense 0-1 (pro.) Royal Society
Mining Sports 2(4)-2(2) Alavés
