The exciting second round of the King’s Cup comes to an end after offering great matches, many surprises, exciting moments, unique stories and 28 winners, who will join the four teams of the Spanish Super Cup –Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic and Mallorca– to play the round of 32, whose draw will take place this Monday from 1 p.m.

This Thursday, the Mining Sports They became the fourth Second RFEF team to advance to the third round after beating Alavés on penalties, in Coudet’s debut on the babazorro bench. The Cartagena team took the lead both during the ninety minutes and in extra time, but the Vitorians equalized the score both times. After resisting the last minutes of extra time with ten, goalkeeper Fran Martínez became the hero by stopping two shots and classifying his team to the round of sixteen.

Among the rest of the First Division teams, Sevilla was the only one that did not suffer to advance to the third round, clearly beating Olot thanks to the penalty saved by Álvaro Fernández and the goals from Montiel, Juanlu and Iheanacho. Atlético won an agonizing victory over Cacereño thanks to late goals from Lenglet, De Paul and Julián.

Osasuna overcame a two-goal deficit created by Ceuta at the buzzer with three goals in the final minutes, the last of them a cruel own goal by Redruello; At Getafe, after a goalless draw against Orihuela, Czech goalkeeper Letacek emerged as a hero by stopping the Alicante team’s three shots in the penalty shootout. While Real Sociedad needed a goal from Brais Méndez in extra time to knock down Conquense.









Results of the second round of the Copa del Rey

Ávila 2-4 (pro.) Valladolid

Yeclano 0-1 Elche

Barbastro 2-0 Spain

Zaragoza 2(4)-2(5) Grenade

Salamanca 0-7 Celtic

Europe 1-2 Palms

Nastic 0-1 Huesca

Sant Andreu 1-3 Betis

Unionists 2-3 Rayo Vallecano

Cadiz 0-1 Eldense

Cultural Leonesa 1-2 Almeria

Ourense 1-0 Sports

Racing 1-0 Sporting

Axis 1-3 Valencia

Pontevedra 1-0 Villarreal

Estepona 2(4)-2(5) Leganes

Logroñés 0(4)-0(3) Girona

Zamora 0(1)-0(3) Tenerife

Cacereño 1-3 Athletic

Orihuela 0(0)-0(3) Getafe

Ceuta 2-3 Osasuna

Barakaldo 0-1 Ferrol Racing

Marbella 1-0 Burgos

Andorra 0-1 Cartagena

Ponferradina 1(4)-1(3) Castellón

Olot 1-3 Seville

Conquense 0-1 (pro.) Royal Society

Mining Sports 2(4)-2(2) Alavés