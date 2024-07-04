Spain have made an excellent start to Euro 2024 in Germany. De la Fuente’s team have won all three group games, the only team to do so, strengthening their title bid. A thrilling quarter-final match now lies ahead, considered by many to be an early final, where Spain will face Germany on Friday 5 July 2024 at 18:00 (local time) in Stuttgart, Germany.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match.
The Spanish team has been performing well in previous matches and is confident in its possession-based, precision-based style of play. Young and talented players like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams can make the difference.
Given the offensive prowess of both teams, it is likely that both teams will find their way to goal. Spain boasts fast and skilful forwards, while Germany has a good ability to score from midfield and attack.
This prediction suggests that the match could have at least three goals in total, considering the offensive ability and quality of the players on both teams. High tension matches like this usually have many scoring opportunities.
This match could be very close and end in a draw during the 90 minutes of regulation, leading to extra time. Both teams have solid defences and it could be a very tactical duel.
Both teams could play conservatively in the first half, resulting in a draw at halftime. Tactics and adjustments would be made in the second half to seek victory.
More news about Euro 2024
#predictions #Spain #Germany #Euro #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply