He Seville ended his second Cup game by overcoming the first few minutes of the game in which the Olot It created serious danger for him. In the second, the Nervionenses recovered and managed to qualify for the next round. This is the summary of the match that García Pimienta issued once the match was over: «Olot has been very good. From the 10th minute they went ahead and it was so even that there were two penalties. We were fortunate enough to score the goal, but it is true that the game was much more open. It felt like anything could happen.. We left with 0-1 on the scoreboard and I do think that the second half was much more ours. With dominance, play, quite a few shots on goal, conceding very little… A shame about the goal in stoppage time. The fact of taking the tie so seriously has meant that, in quotes, we did not sufferespecially in the second part. At half-time we knew that if we didn’t take a step forward, the game was going to get complicated. Happy for the attitude of the players and for the move to the next round.”

And the motivation with which the lower category teams, in this case Olot, face this type of playoffs had a special impact: «The players know it. I have also been lucky enough to play these types of games and it is complicated because of motivation. There is not much difference between teams, although there are many categories in between.. If you don’t stay plugged in, anything can happen. There is the story on this day, in which First Division teams have already fallen. Those of us who have passed, except Celta, have had a tough time. That shows that you have to give a lot of importance to the games. We did it, especially, in the second half and that is why I think we were superior. There is also value in coming here to play against a team that has that motivation, that plays in its stadium in front of its people, that makes things difficult for you and you take the opportunity to play players who don’t have as many minutes. But I’m happy because The team showed its face, played well and had chances«Admitted the Sevilla coach.

In this way, this victory against Olot and classification in the Cup “reinforces us a lot. The clear objective is to pass the eliminatory and, furthermore, not in any way. Although the first half was too close, the second was ours. We have been superior in play, in reaching the area, in scoring goals, in conceding very little to the rival… It is true that we have had the great advantage of playing in a magnificent stadium, the grass was perfect and that benefits the older team. category. I thank Olot for having this field in these conditions so that this spectacle can be seen. Also, the proposal that Olot has made, with Pedro at the helm as coach, has been very attractive. It has a lot of merit from a team that is in decline and that we hope will save the category. The importance that we have given to the game, and especially the people who do not have so many minutes, is what has allowed us to pass the tie in a solvent way.”

García Pimienta and his counterpart at Olot are old acquaintances, so they both participated in a "very emotional" reunion. We have known each other for many years. I am from Esplugues and he is from El Prat. We have faced each other and there have been games in which sparks have flown, sportingly speaking. He is a coach who has broken and continues to break rocks. He should be lucky enough to coach a top-class team; I would take advantage of it for sure. Let's hope that one day it reaches you. Very happy to meet him again and see that his teams are still as competitive as always. Players with an associative profile that I had also had in the youth ranks of Barça. Very happy for him. He got a promotion last season and we hope that, in this one, he will stay."









In line with the above, asked for his opinion about Olot’s game, García Pimienta stated that “I really like following the people I have had and it is important that you feel recognized. I have a relationship with many of the kids here and I really liked the proposal.. It is true that I had not seen a match live until we analyzed this tie, but I knew that Pedro’s teams were going to be competitive, as we have seen. With players like Pedro, Uri González, Costa… Guys who have talent and who know how to play very well. Association football was going to exist. I think they have done very well in that sense and that the category they are in also has a lot of merit. Because of the position they have right now, it makes them have much more merit. The fans, too, are wonderful. We had come here in Second ‘B’, with less entry, but it seemed that the stadium was full. There has been a great atmosphere.”

Finally, the Catalan coach analyzed Valentin Barco’s partywho returned to the starting lineup after recently suffering an assault at his home: «He played a very good game. I emphasize again that it is a difficult situation for players who do not have many minutes. They play these types of games, where you take it for granted that you are going to win, but I think Valentín played a very complete game. Unfortunately, the mishap he suffered the other day, with the disgust of what happened at his house. Very happy with the match he played after not participating for so long. “He is available to help us, if we deem it appropriate, on Sunday against Atleti.”

Another name that García Pimienta valued, already before the club’s official media, was that of Stanis Idumbowho participated throughout the second half and contributed an assist, that of Iheanacho’s goal. «He is very young, but very good. Unfortunately, when he had the opportunity to play at the start, he had that injury and it cut off the projection he had to maintain himself. Last week he was called up and we considered it appropriate that he did not come out. Today we wanted to give you a few minutes; He wasn’t there for the whole game. Practically, he had agreed on Saúl’s forty-five minutes and Stanis’s forty-five minutes so that they would arrive in good condition for the weekend’s game. He follows a progression, he is very young, but he has talent. You have to keep improving. When you are very good, you have to demand the most from yourself. Happy for the game he played today, but to demand it because he has conditions,” he concluded.