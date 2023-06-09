Activities are free and can be accessed by culture managers in municipalities across Brazil

Municipal and state managers in the cultural area across the country will be able to participate in free lectures on the potential of the Paulo Gustavo Law (No. 195, of July 8, 2022) for a municipality.

There are 37 remote lectures from until July. Each Federation unit will have one, with the exception of São Paulo, where there will be 10. The meetings will last two hours.

In addition, 36 workshops (practical activities on the subject) will be offered. To register, you must enter in this website.

The events are organized by the National Reference Center for the Creative Economy, an initiative of the Sebrae-SP.

As disclosed by entity on its official page, the purpose of the lecture is “assist city hall managers and technicians to understand the possibilities of using the resource, build the action plan and implement the Paulo Gustavo Law in the municipality”.

One of the partners for the project is Caranto Media, producer of audiovisual content based in Alagoas. The company brought together specialists for training.

Here are some topics covered by the lectures:

challenges for the implementation of the law;

importance and potential impact;

regulatory information;

examples of initiatives that could be encouraged.

already us workshopsmanagers will be instructed to ensure that the law’s resources reach the cities’ projects.

The Paulo Gustavo Law stipulates the transfer of R$ 3.8 billion to Brazilian states and municipalities. Of the amount to be made available, R$ 2 billion will be allocated to states and R$ 1.8 billion to municipalities.