Rijkswaterstaat takes the heat protocol out of the closet.

Finally, finally. After a wet early spring, the beautiful weather has finally arrived. It promises to be a beautiful weekend with local tropical temperatures. Great weather to go on the road. Unfortunately, your car may think otherwise. And standing along the road with a breakdown of 30 degrees can be quite tough.

Rijkswaterstaat heat protocol

They also understand that at Rijkswaterstaat and that is why the heat protocol will be in force tomorrow. In the provinces of South Holland, North Holland, Zeeland, North Brabant, Gelderland and Limburg, motorists with a breakdown can count on faster assistance from Rijkswaterstaat. With the heat protocol, Rijkswaterstaat’s auxiliary troops are on site faster than usual. The protocol will be in effect tomorrow between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

Standing along the highway with a breakdown is no fun at 30 degrees. Waiting in the car is unsafe and waiting behind the crash barrier in the full sun can also be dangerous. That is why the auxiliary troops of Rijkswaterstaat are on site extra quickly. They have water, can provide shade and, if necessary, take you to the nearest gas station while waiting for the salvage operator.

Umbrella

It is also important to take the necessary measures yourself. Bring a bottle of water in the car tomorrow. And it doesn’t hurt to put an umbrella in the car either. You can use this to provide yourself with shade if you indeed have a breakdown along the way. If you drive a Skoda or Rolls-Royce, it is already in the door of course. Smart guys, those Czechs and Brits.

