The success of Jeep Avenger on the Italian market does not stop. In June, further confirmations arrived for the SUV of the American brand: in its segment it is the best selling model in our country in the first half of the year, taking into account all engine types. Not to mention the electric market alone: ​​in this case too, Avenger leads the way, being the best-selling 100% electric B-SUV both in the month of June and in the first half of 2024.

Jeep Avenger, what a success

Important answers for Avenger, which since its launch, in addition to having collected seventeen awards from the international press, has also already reached the milestone of 100,000 units sold in Europe. The success achieved in Italy by this SUV also in June has allowed Jeep to confirm itself once again firmly in the top ten of our country with a overall share of 4.4%: thanks not only to Avenger but also to Renegade, still a leader in the plug-in hybrid B-SUV segment thanks to its 4xe version.

Continued growth in Italy

“Jeep continues to confirm its leadership in the Italian automotive market, consolidating its position in the top ten with a share of 4.4% in the first half of 2024 – commented Novella Varzi, Managing Director Jeep Italy – We are particularly proud of the positive results achieved by Jeep Avenger, the best-selling SUV in Italy, which successfully reflects our strategy of offering SUVs capable of combining innovation, performance and sustainability. And it is no coincidence that the 100% electric variant is also a leader. As per Jeep’s approach, we are turning the corner of 2024 aware of our results, but ready to embrace new challenges: for us, true success is meeting the needs of an increasingly demanding and environmentally conscious clientele. We look to the future with confidence, committed to keeping the Jeep brand at the top of the industry, thanks to the commitment of my team and the network of Italian dealers, an extremely important reference in this moment of energy transition”.