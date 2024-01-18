Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/18/2024 – 21:16

Measure comes after climate activists vandalized monuments and cultural sites in European cities. Previously, fines imposed for this type of offense could reach up to 15 thousand euros. The lower house of the Italian Parliament approved this Thursday (18/01) a law that sets fines of up to 60 thousand euros (R$ 321, 7 thousand) against climate activists who damage monuments and cultural sites.

In the past, Last Generation environmentalists have vandalized monuments such as St. Mark's Basilica in Venice and the Trevi Fountain in Rome. The damage, however, was not permanent.

The measure, initiated by the Ministry of Culture in the wake of a series of protests by climate activists, had already been approved by the Senate before and will therefore come into force immediately.

Until then, fines imposed for this type of misdemeanor could reach up to 15 thousand euros (R$80.4 thousand).

The funds raised from fines can be used to clean and repair damaged monuments.

Italian government adopts hard line

Italy has been governed since October 2022 by a coalition of three right-wing parties.

The legislation approved this Thursday is the most recent example of the hard line followed by Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, whose government also implemented measures against underage offenders, illegal immigrants and rave organizers.

Climate activists, who in several countries have called on their governments to abandon fossil fuels and take drastic action against global warming, have carried out similar actions in other European cities, such as one that stained the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin with orange paint.

ra (Reuters, dpa)