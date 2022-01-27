For Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan, going from playing a fictional superhero as the Winter Soldier to becoming the famous drummer Tommy Lee for the Pam & Tommy series, it has been much more than a challenge.

“It was a repeat every day. Listening to interviews, sitting down to eat while listening to drums, losing weight. I listened to him and saw him all day, I couldn’t stop thinking about him,” says the actor during a roundtable with the region’s media.

“For me it was very difficult to play the drums because I don’t have any experience with musical instruments, so I was very scared. Lee was named by the international community as one of the best drummers, making roller coasters while playing. I saw a lot of videos of him in concerts, trying to capture that energy, I had to practice a lot”, adds Stan who also fed on the book that the musician himself wrote, the books that were written about him and the scripts “Which described incredible episodes . I had a lot to draw.”

Pam & Tommy will premiere this February 2 on Star+, directed by Craig Gillespie (cruella). It tells the real story behind the first sex video that went viral starring the actress of the moment Pamela Anderson (interpreted by Lily James) and drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). The recording, stolen from the couple’s home, went from underground VHS curiosity to global sensation when it hit the web in 1997.

“I think that in the end they were victims of a crime, the video was stolen, they had no intention of publishing it. There are many people who did not think about their feelings at that time and were more interested in what the press wrote. This happened when the internet was coming out and our lives were about to change. So, in the series there is a nostalgia for the nineties. In my opinion, it was a couple that connected without fear, with an innocent passion in a time where there were no cell phones or smartphones. It makes us look back and ask ourselves how far we have come now”, says the actor for whom the technological revolution has caused a regression as a society in terms of respect for privacy.

“I don’t think we have evolved much. Unfortunately, I feel like we’ve grown in the opposite direction. As we go with the internet now, it feels very focused on celebrities and what makes them sound the most interesting or make headlines or sell the most. We increasingly lose the privacy of our lives in the way we use social networks”, he reflects.

About the filming, he says that one of the strangest scenes he shot was the one related to the conversation that Tommy Lee has with his penis. “I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a talking penis in my life before, but it was in the script. It was basically Tommy and the conversations he has with his penis in the pages of his book and the writers wanted to highlight that. Nobody knew if that book was going to work because it’s weird to read it, but in the end it’s him (Tommy) in real life, discovering his feelings for this woman and I think we tried to get to that. Craig Gillespie (the director) was very thoughtful of him to give the story another look, to explore his point of view. Not only does it work on the personalities of the protagonists, but it also seeks transparency and connects with that passionate energy they share”, concludes the 39-year-old interpreter.