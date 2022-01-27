A studio veteran who has worked on The Lost Legacy and Uncharted 4 casts doubt in an interview.

This Friday, January 28, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives in stores for PlayStation 5, a compilation that includes the last two games in the adventure saga of naughty dog with several graphic improvements. PC gamers will have to wait a bit longer, as its version will come to computers later.

On the occasion of the launch, GamesRadar have interviewed various members of the PlayStation development team. One of them is Shaun Escaygwho has spoken about the remastered collection after serving as creative director on The Lost Legacy and leading the cinematic animation on Uncharted 4.

Never say NeverShaun Escayg of Naughty DogAt one point in the conversation, Escayg is asked about the future of the franchise, and surprisingly cast doubt before a future Uncharted 5. “I think we can safely say never say never,” explains Escayg. “Uncharted is a franchise that we love, that the studio loves. I love it and Kurt (Kurt Margenau) loves it. It’s a world we want to see more ofSo that’s what I can say.”

These are surprising statements because the fourth installment is titled A Thief’s End, and is intended to be the last adventure of Nathan Drake. However, Naughty Dog could recover the Uncharted universe with its protagonist or by focusing on other charactersas he has done in The Lost Legacy with the case of Chloe and Nadine.

While waiting to know if the studio has something in hand in this regard, it should be noted that the fourth numbered installment of the franchise is quite a waste of action and spectacle, with unique scenes and an improved narrative compared to its predecessors. If you want to know what we think at the time, you can take a look at the analysis of Uncharted 4 published by Álvaro Castellano.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Uncharted, Naughty Dog, Uncharted 5, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Shaun Escayg, PlayStation, PS5 and PlayStation Studios.