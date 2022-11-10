Sebastián Driussi lives a dream moment in the MLS. He closed an excellent season at Austin, he was the figure of the team that reached the semifinals and had the pleasure of scoring 25 goals in 37 games.
In 2022 it served him to relaunch his career and be the figure he was when he debuted in River. His good performance has a prize and generated the interest from Leeds United. The Premier League team wants to sign him for next season and it is a serious possibility.
At 26, it is an ideal time for Driussi to make the leap. After his experience at Zenit, where he spent four seasons and alternated between good and bad times, the Argentine could return to Europe and play in the best league in the world.
Although many see the United States league as a setback, his case shows that it can be a good possibility to resurface and recover the best level. There are success stories, such as that of Miguel Almirón, who was sold to Newcastle from Atlanta United and today is one of the stars of his team. Will Driussi be able to consecrate himself at Leeds? The expectation is very high.
related links
More transfer news
More news from the Premier League
#Sebastián #Driussi #revenge #Europe #Leeds #interested
Leave a Reply