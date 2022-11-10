Turin – «Saturday against Lecce is the match of a lifetime andor I’m ready for the match of life. After Saturday we will see what will happen, we will do the accounts and the programs ».

Dejan Stankovic wants to play it all out in two days but the third defeat in a row, which came last night against Torino, left its mark on the soul of the Serbian. Who openly says: «If the problem is I am also ready to resign. We are all in discussion, we arrive on Saturday, then we will see if we have all given one hundred percent ».

The coach at the end of the match is still embittered also by the expulsion: “I saw Rincon on the ground and that Radonjic did not throw the ball out, he had already happened against Fiorentina with Bereszynski on the ground, so I said to him in Serbian “throw her out” and without realizing it I entered the field and the referee sent me off for that but I didn’t tell him anything. Juric also wanted to calm me down, he said “here they give you 5 days” ».

Stankovic looks ahead: «Nobody gave us anything, we have the obligation to give everything for our fans. I know there has been half a dispute but I can’t tell them anything, I understand them. But I can’t even blame my boys, here every match weighs a ton, you can see that there is no tranquility in the choices on the pitch. We tried to play it, we are punished at the first half mistake, so it is frustrating for us, every time this situation repeats itself ».

Stankovic he is disappointed: “We knew what Torino’s strength was, we answered correctly but it wasn’t enough, one more defeat, two avoidable goals conceded, so it’s frustrating for us, even with Fiorentina the first half wasn’t bad, but it goes Like this”.