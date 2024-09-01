With the Model Year 2025 (MY25) update, the SEAT Leon and Leon Sportstourer expand their range

with four new engines and a series of new features that enrich the standard and optional equipment, making the versions even more complete and competitive.



The SEAT Leon and the Leon Sportstourer see the introduction of two new engines based on the efficient 1.5 TSI unit, available with 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 PS (110 kW). These are joined by two new 1.5 Hybrid DSG engines with mild-hybrid technology, also available with 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 PS (110 kW). These new engine options offer an ideal mix of performance, efficiency and sustainability, in line with the needs of modern motorists.

The MY25 update also brings significant new features to the standard equipment. Both the SEAT Leon and Leon Sportstourer now include the Media System with 10” screen, the new Fiord Blue colour (replacing White), traffic sign recognition and front parking sensors, thus improving comfort and safety on board.

The Business version of the SEAT Leon and Leon Sportstourer stands out for its increased technological and stylistic content. Standard features now include 17” alloy wheels, metallic paint, Climatronic with front armrest, wireless Full Link, rear camera, 18” spare wheel (for the Sportstourer) and front and rear parking sensors.

Optional equipment are further enriched with the Navigazione Plus infotainment system, equipped with a large 12.9” touch screen, and with Matrix LED lighting technology for the front headlights. In addition, the range of colors is expanded with the introduction of the new Graphene Grey, available exclusively for the FR version.

The FR version of the SEAT Leon is enriched with the new Technology Pack, available in two variants:

Technology Pack with Safe & Driving M : includes Matrix LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), 12.9” Navigation System Plus and rear view camera.

Technology Pack with Safe & Driving L : adds the advanced Side Assist, Exit Assist and Exit Warning functions to the M package, for even greater safety.

These updates make the SEAT Leon MY25 an even more versatile and modern choice, capable of satisfying the needs of those looking for a technologically advanced, safe car with an attractive design.