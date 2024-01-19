During the Developer_Direct event, Xbox announced the arrival of five games for the Xbox Series X|S console, PC, Game Pass and cloud platforms. These innovations, scheduled for 2024, are the result of the joint work of the development teams of Xbox, Bethesda and Square Enix, who shared exclusive previews and gameplay during the live broadcast. One of the most anticipated announcements is that of Avowed, a fantasy action role-playing game from Obsidian, due out in the fall of 2024. The title promises to maintain Obsidian's trademark with engaging stories and an emphasis on player choices player. Carrie Patel, Gabe Paramo and Matt Hansen offered a detailed look at the game, inviting fans to follow an exclusive interview on the Xbox Podcast channel on January 22 for further details.

Ninja Theory then revealed more about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which will be available on May 21, 2024. Players will be able to immerse themselves in this graphically stunning adventure, already available for preload on Xbox Game Pass and on the Steam wishlist. Ara: History Untold, a new historical strategy game from Oxide Games, is scheduled for fall 2024 on PC and will be available at launch on PC Game Pass. Fans can delve into the details of the game through an interview with Michelle Menard, Design Director of the project.

Square Enix then revealed Visions of Mana, the latest chapter in the series, which returns after 15 years. Scheduled for the summer of 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, producer Masaru Oyamada has shared a preview of the game, promising an adventure full of charm and mystery. Finally, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been officially announced, with a release date scheduled for 2024. The game, developed by the MachineGames team in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and produced by Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios, promises to revive the adventures of the famous archaeologist with over 13 minutes of gameplay shown during the event.