The Premier League transfer market continues to be a hive of rumours and surprising moves. One of the most notable transfers has been Ivan Toney, who has left Brentford to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. According to the Brentford FCthe Saudi club paid 42 million euros to sign the English striker. Toney, wanted by top Premier League teams such as Arsenal and Chelsea, has finally opted for a new challenge in the Saudi league, leaving Brentford with a significant financial injection.
As for Chelsea’s departures, the London club have freed up space in their squad with the loan of Trevoh Chalobah to Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace FC confirmed on social media that the 25-year-old defender had signed, and he hopes to play a more prominent role under Oliver Glasner. Chalobah, aware of his limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge, will look to establish himself in the Premier League with the Eagles.
Another move from Stamford Bridge is that of Armando Broja, who has been loaned to Everton until the end of the season. Everton FC announced the arrival of the 22-year-old Albanian striker, who is looking for playing time at Goodison Park. Broja, who was not part of Chelsea’s plans, hopes to take advantage of this opportunity to prove his worth in the Premier League.
Arsenal have made an interesting move by securing the loan signing of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. According to Arsenal FCthe 29-year-old English striker joins the Gunners on loan without an option to buy. Sterling, who has been struggling to find his place in Chelsea’s revamped project, hopes to contribute to Mikel Arteta’s ambitious project, which aims to compete for all the trophies this season.
Arsenal have also managed to find a new destination for Eddie Nketiah, who has been transferred to Crystal Palace. According to Crystal Palace FCthe 25-year-old striker joins the Eagles for a fee of €29 million plus €6 million in bonuses. Nketiah, who did not play a leading role at Arsenal, is now looking to shine at Selhurst Park under Glasner.
Finally, Carlos Soler has found a new home at West Ham, after not being part of Luis Enrique’s plans at PSG. West Ham United confirmed the loan move of the 27-year-old Spanish midfielder, who arrives in London to try his luck under Julen Lopetegui. Soler, who had a lacklustre season in Paris, hopes to revitalise his Premier League career with the Hammers.
