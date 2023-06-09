Those responsible ensure that it is the result of years of work and allows any environment that has existed on an iPhone to expand and surround the user in real size. They have the first 3D camera from the Cupertino giant and spatial audio.

The ‘Vision Pro’ glasses were introduced by Apple as their new flag. The product came out as part of the Worldwide Developers Conference and it is a mixed reality viewer that combines our reality with augmented reality.

youIm Cook, Apple’s CEO, said that it is “a new kind of computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world. You can see here and interact with digital content just like in your physical space and control ‘Vision Pro’ using the most natural and intuitive tools your eyes, hands and voice”.

Using applications anywhere, capturing photos and videos, watching all kinds of audiovisual content, immersing yourself in video games are just some of the functions that this device performs.

One of the features that drew the most attention was, in addition to the definition of the images, the tracking of the eye and the hand because the glasses do not come with built-in controls, but instead detect where the user is looking and click when putting the index together and thumb.

It is not that they are the first to reach the market because brands like Meta and Playstation have already announced similar products, but according to experts, the ‘Vision Pro’ would mark a before and after in the history of the brand for its spatial computing technology. In addition, Apple has a reliability advantage, a characteristic that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, does not necessarily enjoy.