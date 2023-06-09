In a public event held at the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, in Mexico City, the head of the Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, addressed a message to the beneficiaries of the welfare pension for Senior Citizens who received their payments through a Banamex bank card.

The Welfare Secretariat reported that account holders who were still receiving their deposits on a Banamex card should have made the corresponding change.

The owner, Montiel Reyes, highlighted the importance of this transition for the beneficiaries of the Well-being Pension, since Those who do not make the change of card will not be able to receive the payment of 4 thousand 800 pesos through their bank account in Banamex.

For this reason, he asked the beneficiaries to carry out the process to obtain their Banco del Bienestar card and thus continue receiving the social support to which they are entitled.

The Ministry of Welfare has made available the attention centers and the necessary means to facilitate the process of changing cards and ensure that beneficiaries continue to receive their payments without setbacks.

With this banking process underway, the aim is to optimize and modernize the payment system of the Well-being Pension Program, providing greater security and comfort to the beneficiaries, as well as streamlining the administrative process for the delivery of the supports.

The Welfare Secretariat calls on the beneficiaries of the Wellness Pension Program to be attentive to the dates and places established to change cards and avoid any interruption in their pension payments.