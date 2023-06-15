IHasn’t the history of GDR competitive sport been written down in detail and verifiably for a long time? In the past few weeks and months, the impression has grown that nostalgics and alumni are increasingly trying to shed light on the dark sides in particular, to question nationwide state doping, to put the instrumentalization of athletes into perspective – all scientific studies, witness statements, investigation results and Despite court decisions.

It is no coincidence that there has long been resistance to a potential historical falsification. But that’s not the first reason for the founding of a “Working Group for GDR Sports Victims” (AGDSG) in the legal form of an unregistered association these days in Schwerin.

Among other things, she wants to represent the interests of people who have been “instrumentalized and damaged by GDR sport for sporting success” and improvements in the “recognition and compensation for the injustice committed in GDR sport” and in the therapy and care of reach those affected.

34 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the founding members apparently see gaps, especially in the regional networking of self-help groups. The AGDSG wants to point out the damage caused by excessive training, educational methods, disciplining and abuse far beyond the well-known consequences of doping and, above all, to support those who have been injured. You envisage working with associations to come to terms with the SED dictatorship, especially with the Doping Victims Assistance Association.