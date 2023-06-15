Fini and those barbs that smack of a return to politics

Gianfranco Finish attacks the decision to interrupt work for a whole week at Rooms following the death of Silvio Berlusconi. “I would like to specify – Fini told the Fatto Quotidiano – that the decision to stop the Parliamentone choice That it has no precedent especially due to its duration, it is taken by the responsible bodies and not from above government. The conference of group leaders decides independently and in this case unanimously by the political forces. I understand them controversy but it is one matter of political sensitivity broader, which brings together the majority and the opposition”.

