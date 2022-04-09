The third free practice session of the Australian GP, ​​held at the Italian dawn, was the scene of a great and exemplary sport moment which has seen protagonists Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher. The two pilots, compatriots and friends even out of competition, have often supported each other without sparing each other compliments and positive considerations, also as a result of a bond created even before the Haas driver’s debut between the four-time world champion and his father. of number 47.

The friendship between the 23-year-old and Vettel therefore emerged in all its sensitivity during the PL3where it occurred the Aston Martin driver accident, who hit the barriers at the exit of turn 10 after his mistake. The crash – although it was not as serious as that of Schumacher himself in Jeddah – nevertheless caused concern in Magnussen’s teammate, one of the first to pass through the area of ​​the accident. At that point, Michael’s son almost completely stopped in the immediate vicinity of number 5 – a maneuver also favored by the display of the red flag – beckoning the latter to let him know if he was okay. At the same time Vettel was responding in the affirmative with his thumbs up, Schumacher also has asked the team, via radio, if the former Ferrari driver felt okay after the impact, also receiving reassurance from his team. At that point, comforted by the two reruns, the German regularly resumed the pit lane. An apparently simple gesture, but very rare to see in Formula 1 and in motorsports in general.