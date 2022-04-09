Daniel Martínez, on the podium after winning the Tour of the Basque Country. Alvaro Barrientos (AP)

In post-war times, Antón Barrutia, who died less than a year ago, won the climb to Arrate after bribing a brigade from the Vitoria barracks, where he was doing his military service, with five hundred pesetas and two servings of mushrooms. The non-commissioned officer let him go to Eibar on his bicycle. He traveled, ran, won and took home a prize of 9,000 pesetas. These things are no longer done, there are not even military service, and possibly, no kid from the new generations of cycling knows what it was. Now there are more means, the teams protect the cyclists in a sport that is no longer individual but collective.

Perhaps for this reason, some believe they know everything. They asked Remco Evenepoel, an undoubted talent, about the Itzulia stage; because of its mountainous profile, exhausting for anyone, because in the Tirreno-Adriatico it was a bit lazy on the slopes, and he answered smugly: “That’s the reason why I spent three weeks in Tenerife, to improve my profile as a climber”. As if the island’s roads were a CCC course in radio editing, secretarial or hairdressing by correspondence, as the newspapers announced in Barrutia’s time. The panacea, come on.

The Belgian started with two seconds difference over Daniel Felipe Martínez, the crouching cyclist, who after passing through Itzulia on tiptoe, without making a sound, was there, like a great threat, and worst of all, Evenepoel did not have a solid team at your service. The usual Quick Step wolf pack was a gathering of lapdogs in the park. Only Alaphilippe held on as long as he could.

Ion Izagirre celebrates his victory in stage 6 of the Tour of the Basque Country. Alvaro Barrientos (AP)

So the leader had to do everything as in a CCC course, alone. For this reason, when after Colombian Martínez’s Ineos set a hellish pace with Carlos Rodríguez and, above all, Omar Fraile, things got serious in the climb to Krabelin, that is, the climb to Arrate on the hardest side . Roglic, doing Jonas Vingegaard’s job, because he had no legs for more, broke the group and Evenepoel, after a supreme effort, managed to link up when the ramps exceeded 17%. The first time, of course, because the second time he couldn’t. There were more than 37 kilometers to go and Enric Mas, Jonas Vingegaard, Jon Izagirre and the great threat, Dani Martínez, were ahead. At the Arrate sanctuary, the difference was 37 seconds.

On the descent, everything that happened was hectic. Pello Bilbao joined the group; A fall by Mas cut him off and the Biscayan, Vlasov, Izagirre and Vingegaard were left in front. Martínez was delayed, “because I had to get off the ground”, and Evenepoel, with his enormous class, joined him. In Urkaregi, the difference was half a minute, but when the race reached Eibar, the effort of Remco and Daniel Felipe Martínez led to the link. In the streets of the armory town, Evenepoel sprinted to take the three bonus seconds.

But Arrate remained, the mirror in which the favorites, who could no longer hide anything, had to look at themselves. And on the ascent ramps to the Sanctuary the outcome of Itzulia was precipitated. Evenepoel, who had gone from effort to effort, immediately got off the hook and said goodbye to the yellow jersey when there were still five kilometers to go. Daniel Felipe Martínez, Vlasov, Vingegaard and Izagirre remained, who fell in full ascent. For the Colombian it was a matter of holding on, and he did. No problem. The merit of the stage went to Jon Izagirre, who after falling made the effort to connect, win at the Sanctuary finish line and climb to the podium as second classified, eleven seconds behind Martínez, the winner. “It came out perfect for us. We had to wear Remco down,” and they did. Third finished Vlasov. Evenepoel finishes fourth. Next time he will have to stay in Tenerife for a month instead of three weeks, which is never a bad option.

