fDP Federal Deputy Wolfgang Kubicki has rejected demands that former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) should give up more jobs at Russian companies. “No further action is required, neither by the ex-Chancellor nor by the German Bundestag,” said Kubicki, who is also Bundestag Vice President, to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Consequences are understandable and understandable, but the line of humiliation should not be crossed,” he said.

Among other things, he contradicted Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). He had asked Schröder to stop further activities for companies from the country after resigning from the supervisory board post at the Russian energy company Rosneft. “We note that it is now happening to one, and the others must follow,” Scholz said on Saturday in Hildesheim on the sidelines of the SPD state delegate conference. The Federal Chancellor stressed that Schröder stands alone with his attitude.

Rosneft announced on Friday that Schröder would not extend his term as head of the supervisory board. Schröder is also nominated for the supervisory board of the Russian energy company Gazprom and works as a leading lobbyist for the Gazprom subsidiaries Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. In response to his continued work for Russian companies during the Ukraine war, the Bundestag had banned his office and employees from the former chancellor. The SPD is running party exclusion proceedings against him.