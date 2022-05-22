Just one week before the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, here we present the two players with the highest market value of both teams and the world market in soccer.

Vinicius has shown a great level with the real Madrid this year in the Spanish league and in the Champions League, for which he has earned a large amount as salary and that places him as the most expensive in the merengue squad.

Real Madrid’s left winger has a market value of 100 million euros to be the most expensive of his team in this Champions League final. On the other hand, in the Liverpool The one with the most economic weight in the market is striker Mohamed Salah, who has the same value as the carioca.

Both strikers are worth €100 million and only the presence of the Brazilian in the grand final has been assured, since the Egyptian is out due to muscular discomfort in the Premier League and it is not yet known if he will be fit to dispute the Champions League title.

Coming in second as one of the most expensive players in this final is Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player who has a market value of €80m. His teammate, the Senegalese Sadio Mané has the same market value.

We recommend you read

In the case of Real Madrid, the second most expensive player is the Uruguayan midfielder, Federico Valverde, since he is valued in the market at a value of 65 million euros. The Uruguayan player has remained as an undisputed starter on the far right of the merengue team this year both in the league and in the Champions League.