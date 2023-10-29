Ukraine’s chief public health official said that schools will move to an online distance learning system starting Monday in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia after an outbreak of hepatitis A led to the hospitalization of dozens of children and adults.

“The main thing now is to determine the epicenter of the outbreak and the causes in order to stop the spread of hepatitis A among the population as soon as possible,” Ihor Kozin, chief public health doctor, wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Kozin, who also serves as Ukraine’s deputy health minister, said 141 people in the city and region were hospitalized.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease.

“So far, there is no single cause for the outbreak,” Kozin said.

He added, “We are analyzing the hotspots of spread and working with the population, especially to determine the circle of people who have been in contact.”