Epidemics | A triple epidemic is starting in Uusimaa

In a triple epidemic, the coronavirus, influenza and RS virus epidemics occur at the same time.

28.10. 19:40 | Updated 7:17 a.m

Corona epidemic has started in Uusimaa and by region, says the assistant chief physician for infectious diseases of the Hus group Eeva from Sweden.

“Within a couple of months, we expect to start not only the corona, but also the rs virus and influenza season, i.e. a triple epidemic,” Ruotsalainen continues.

The increase in the number of corona cases in the Husi area can be seen in the wastewater monitoring of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) and in the number of patients admitted to the bed wards of specialized medical care and primary care.

The triple epidemic was the first to report Over.

Swedish According to At the beginning of October, 25–30 patients were diagnosed with corona infection. Now there are more than 80 patients in treatment who have been diagnosed with corona infection.

“Estimatedly, a third of the patients are in special hospital treatment because of the corona virus. In the end, Corona is a contributing factor in hospitalization. The vast majority of corona patients in specialized medical care have been over 60 years old.”

According to Ruotsalainen, there have been zero to three patients in intensive care on a weekly basis due to the corona virus.

The Ruotsalainen says that the number of corona patients in Uusimaa’s primary care wards has clearly increased as well.

Swedish according to the increase in the number of corona cases was expected.

“Corona has lived its own life without a clear seasonal change. There was a strong epidemic at the turn of last year, and there was a smaller epidemic peak in March-May. For the first time, the summer was calm as far as the corona was concerned.”

When people have returned indoors after the summer, they are in close contact more often. This activates the spread of all respiratory infections in autumn, Ruotsalainen estimates.

The Swede says that a triple epidemic is starting in the Hus region and nationwide. At that time, in addition to the corona cases, there are also a lot of influenza and rs virus.

“Normally, the number of influenza and RS viruses starts to increase in December. However, the corona pandemic changed the course of these virus epidemics. It is still difficult to predict when the triple epidemic will start this year.”

Swedish urges risk groups and the elderly to take free flu and corona vaccinations.

“Last year, the influenza and corona vaccination coverage for people over 65 was too low, only around 55-60 percent,” says Ruotsalainen.

The booster dose of the corona vaccine can be given to people over 65 years old, people over 18 years old who belong to the corona risk groups and people over 12 years old who are severely immunocompromised.

On the other hand, people over 65 years of age, pregnant women, children under 7 years of age, those who belong to risk groups due to illness or treatment, personnel in social care, health care and medical care, as well as the basic healthy close circle of persons particularly susceptible to severe influenza can receive the influenza vaccine.

Many employers and occupational health services also offer and pay for the flu vaccine for healthy working-age people.

“Both vaccinations reduce morbidity and mortality and the burden on healthcare. Getting sick with influenza and the corona virus increases the risk of heart and brain infarction, especially in people who already have heart disease and the elderly.”

Swedish also reminds you that your own actions can affect how respiratory infections spread.

“I wish we had learned how respiratory infections spread. When you have acute symptoms, you stay away from work, school and daycare. For those belonging to risk groups, I recommend using a respirator at least in public spaces and on public transport. Of course, everyone can use the mask at their own discretion. In addition, we take care of good hand hygiene.”

Correction 29.10. 7:17 a.m.: Corrected Eeva Ruotsalainen’s title from assistant physician to assistant chief physician.