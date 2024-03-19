School threat | Manifesto online and a special link to Sweden – This is known about the suspected preparation of a school attack

A few years ago, the name of the 23-year-old woman suspected of planning the school attack was mentioned in the preliminary investigation by the Swedish police. The woman was believed to have been in contact with a Swedish boy who was suspected of planning the school massacre.

Police said on Friday that he suspected the 23-year-old woman of preparing a violent attack on the educational institution.

The woman was arrested in Vaasa on Tuesday of last week and imprisoned on Friday on suspicion of preparing a crime against life or health.

The police got on the trail of planning the suspected school attack after receiving a tip from a video published online, with which a woman hints that she will commit an act of violence against the school.

The police do not reveal the school that was targeted

The police according to suspicions, the woman would have prepared an act of violence at an educational institution located in Ostrobothnia. Director of investigations Jussi Luoto The Central Criminal Police has not commented on HS, which school is believed to have been involved.

The woman's own degree program, the University of Vaasa, has informed that, according to its information, a possible threat would not have targeted the university.

Neither Vaasa University of Applied Sciences nor Vaasa Vocational Educational Institution in Vamia is known to have been targeted by the suspected threat.

HS also inquired about the matter from two upper secondary schools maintained by the city of Vaasa and two schools located in the area where the woman lives in Vaasa. Nor were these educational institutions aware that the threat had targeted them.

The same was answered from the high school in Uusimaa, from which the woman enrolled as a high school student some years ago.

Link to the boy suspected of planning a school shooting in Sweden

A woman the name came up a couple of years ago in connection with a criminal investigation in Sweden. Based on the preliminary investigation material of the Swedish police, the woman would possibly have known a Swedish boy who was suspected of planning a school attack in Sweden at the time.

A relative of the suspected boy, heard as a witness in the preliminary investigation, said that a Finnish woman would have contacted him with a message in English a few weeks after the boy's arrest.

According to the witness, the Finnish woman would have said that she had been in contact with the boy for a longer time. According to the witness, the woman had not been able to contact the boy and was worried about whether something had happened to the boy.

The witness named a Finnish woman and said that she lives in Vaasa, is, according to his understanding, 20–25 years old and studies at a university. The woman was not suspected of a crime in the case. However, the witness considered it possible that the woman could have additional information about the suspected Swedish boy.

Investigation director Luoto does not comment on the previous preliminary investigation by the Swedish police, but says that the Finnish police is aware of the matter.

The police suspect an ideological motive in the background

Luoto tells HS that the police have an idea of ​​a possible motive for the suspected crime.

The police are now investigating the material that the woman herself has published on social media. A video is circulating online in which a woman justifies her actions, opens up her views on the state of the world and presents a weapon.

In the video, the woman talks about, among other things, indifference and self-centeredness, and how, according to her, exploitation and individualism are destroying the world.

The woman is talking about the kind of change she thinks is needed and the target of which would be the school. In addition, he talks about “the beginning of the great war”.

A text dealing with the same themes is also circulating online, which is suspected to have been written by a woman. The author is concerned about, among other things, the state of nature, the superficiality of people, and Tiktok's brain-melting effect.

The police suspect some kind of ideological influence behind the planning of the violent crime. According to Luoto, there is more evidence of the premeditated crime suspected by the police than the material published online.

The police suspect that the woman has prepared such an act

Police suspects the woman of preparing an armed act of violence at the educational institution. The police found a licensed firearm and suitable cartridges in the woman's possession.

“There has been a concrete danger that violence would have been directed at bystanders,” Luoto describes.

According to suspicions, the school attack was possibly intended to be carried out on Tuesday, March 12. In the woman's detention information, January 12 -12 is marked as the time of the preparatory crime. March. This suggests that the woman is suspected of planning the act since January.

According to Luoto, the police are now investigating, among other things, whether the woman acted alone in the suspected planning or whether she had possible accomplices. Luoto does not comment on whether there have been indications of other suspects in the investigation.

Luoto does not reveal on what grounds the woman chose the educational institution where, according to suspicions, she would have prepared the act of violence. He also does not take a position on whether it was intended to target specific or randomly selected persons.

The suspect has studied economics and enjoys shooting

of HS based on the investigation, the 23-year-old woman living in Vaasa has no previous criminal convictions.

According to the University of Vaasa, the woman is studying economics at school, but has registered as absent for this school year. Previously, the woman lived in Uusimaa, where she also attended high school.

A woman who has been in the army has published several pictures from her time in the army on social media. Based on the pictures, he appears to be a corporal in military rank. The sleeve badge shown in the pictures, on the other hand, tells about the message sets.

In the pictures she uploaded to social media, the woman seems to have enjoyed shooting in civilian clothes as well.

According to the suspect's assistant, the woman denies the criminal suspicion. The suspect denies having committed any criminal activity or intending to harm anyone.