The Colombia selection continues adding players to prepare for the friendly game against its counterpart from Spain this Friday, March 22, the DT Néstor Lorenzo, Little by little, the team is almost complete.

This Monday the arrival of the star of the Colombia National Team, Luis Díaz, who traveled from Liverpool to London after the FA Cup match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Luis Díaz, one of the outstanding players of the National Team in the Copa América in Brazil. Photo:EFE Share

James Rodriguez He is the last player to report to the concentration of the cast led by Nestor Lorenzo and after a long journey from Brazil He placed himself under the orders of the Argentine strategist, who does not know what it is like to lose to the national team.

The '10' of the Colombian National Team looked very happy upon his arrival at the camp, after a few difficult days after the elimination of the Sao Paulo in the Paulista tournament against Novorizontine. James He played barely 10 minutes in the quarterfinals and did not take one of the penalties in the definition that his team lost.

Now, the 32-year-old from Cucuta will turn the page and focus on the friendlies against Spain and Romania for the Fifa date in March. It will be important for each of those summoned to demonstrate to Nestor Lorenzo who are more than prepared to face the Copa America 2024, which will take place in the United States.

For its part, James Rodriguez hopes to continue gaining that confidence that he regained last year with Lorenzo's calls for the South American qualifying matches heading to the 2026 World Cup.

With James Rodriguez, the midfielder also arrived Workshops of Córdoba, Juan Camilo Portilla, who flew from Argentina to earn a place on the national team Nestor Lorenzo.

With the arrivals of James Rodríguez and Juan Camilo Portilla, there are now 24 players working in London and in concentration are David Ospina, Jhon Lucumí, Jorge Carrascal, Mateo Cassierra, Yaser Asprilla, Luis Sinisterra, Daniel Muñoz, Jefferson Lerma, Johan Mojica , Rafael Santos Borré, Santiago Arias, Kevin Castaño, Jhon Córdoba, Luis Díaz, Juan Fernando Quintero, Juan David Cabal, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Arias, Richard Ríos, Gustavo Puerta, James Rodríguez and Juan Camilo Portilla, plus the two from Liga BetPlay , Álvaro Montero, and Gabriel Fuentes.

