School “I do not think that guards are the ones who can solve the root causes of the problems” – Minister of Education Li Andersson prefers to hire education professionals

Minister Li Andersson also commented on the bureaucratic burden on teachers. He says more people are needed in schools so that not everything falls on the necks of teachers.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) has reservations about hiring guards at schools. He believes that if money is spent on an extra employee at school, the employee should prefer to be an educational or social professional.

In Heinola Efforts have been made to free up teachers’ working hours by employing a guard at Lyseonmäki High School. There is school bullying in the background and an insecure atmosphere that is being tried to fix with the help of an outside guard.

The Minister justifies his position on the grounds that, in addition to learning, education and social care professionals can help a child with life-related problems.

“The guards are in a different role. I don’t think they are the kind of people who can solve the root causes of the problems, ”Andersson says.

“It treats more symptoms if you have to get guards to give such a signal.”

HS is in recent days also reported an increase in teacher exhaustion during the Korona period. Andersson says it is a longer-term development, but the pandemic has cut off the camel’s back.

According to him more money is needed for exhaustion, to cut back on the work of teachers and to add other adults to schools.

One of the reasons for her exhaustion is that teachers have to work in a variety of roles during their working days at school.

“Sometimes you have to put on a social worker’s hat, a psychologist’s hat, or even a police hat.”

HS told a former classroom teacher on Monday About Herman Keränenaccording to which too much bureaucracy and various projects, for example, take up working time.

Negotiating director of the OAJ, a trade union Petri Lindroos called this a “project cluster” that originated from, among others, the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Andersson says he discussed the same topic with a teacher. They called the jobs “sluts”. According to him, it is usually a combination that can also have roots in its own municipality.

“Sometimes it has turned out that they are the guidelines of their own municipality and not from the Ministry of Education and Culture.”

For example, according to Andersson, there is no legal obligation to record or report on compulsory education reform. On the other hand, he considers it important, for example, to record learning support decisions in accordance with the law. So you can’t give up all that.

Andersson points out, moreover, that project funding is often the best way to ensure that additional funding is allocated to training. When a government grants government grants, money can be channeled for specific purposes.

When money is given in the form of comprehensive government contributions, one cannot be sure where it will go.

“It’s not always clear that project activities are a bad thing for the education industry.”

The most important thing for him would be to ensure that there are enough employees to perform all the tasks.

All According to Andersson, the background is funding for education, which was reduced in 2012–2018.

“Of course, it shows in the daily lives of educational institutions and it shows in the load and fatigue of teachers,” Andersson says.

He praises the current government, which he represents, has turned to growth in funding and hopes that development will continue as a plus in the next term.

“It’s up to each government to decide how big that plus is. But I think the education industry needs to be able to trust that the direction is upwards. ”

The Department of Education and Culture has allocated more money for teaching because of the pandemic, and Andersson would continue to do so next year.