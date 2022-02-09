Melissa Paredes was approached by the cameras of Magaly Tv, I signed her to tell details of how her relationship with Anthony Aranda.

The reporter was direct and asked him if he is already thinking of marrying the dancer, whom he met on Gisela Valcárcel’s program. The actress surprised with her statements, noting that she does not rule out this possibility.

“We’ll see. Let it be what God wants. He is a good man “ He said Melissa Paredeswho did not hesitate to praise his new partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly on Anthony Aranda: “He did not intend for Melissa Paredes to divorce”

Will Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda begin to live together?

Melissa Paredes was also asked if she is thinking of moving with Anthony Aranda. The model said that, at the moment, it is not in her plans, but she is fully enjoying her relationship.

“We still don’t have plans to move and stuff, but you don’t know. We are having a very nice relationship, a calm relationship. Despite the ups and downs that are said, what do I know, we are two people who get ahead, “he concluded.”

Melissa Paredes does not allow Anthony Aranda to be interviewed

Melissa Paredes declared without any problem for the cameras of Magaly Tv, the firm, but when the lens pointed at Anthony Aranda, the former driver of America today asked her partner to continue on her way: “Anto, go.”

“Anto, come on,” Melissa Paredes told him so that Anthony Aranda could get on his motorcycle. Photo: Capture ATV

Melissa Paredes reveals what her relationship with Anthony is like in front of her daughter

Melissa Paredes said that, at the moment, she is not affectionate with Anthony Aranda when she is in the presence of her daughter, since she does not want to confuse her. “It’s day to day, we do things, we go out together, I go out with my daughter and with my partner who is by my side, we behave like friends and that’s it,” she told the press.