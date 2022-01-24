Strict quarantine rules, infected teachers, the constant teacher shortage… School leader Edwin Hiddingh (42) of De Border primary school in Amersfoort currently has on average half of the classes empty. Monday morning he also had to send his own group 7 home. ,,The intention is, of course, that I arrange substitutes. But that’s basically just a vain hope.”

