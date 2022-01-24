Mexico.- It is rotten fruit of neoliberal policiesdeclared AMLO on the baby case exhumed from a pantheon in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, and found in a prison in Puebla.

At the morning conference on January 24, 2022, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared about the case of Tadeo, the three-month-old baby who was exhumed from a CDMX pantheon and found inside a garbage dump in the San Miguel prison, Puebla.

“Well, it’s the same thing, it’s the rotten fruit of social decomposition, they are unfortunate events that shouldn’t happen, but they have to do with the recent past, that’s what neoliberal policy left us,” he declared. AMLO about the baby found in a prison in Puebla.

Last Saturday, January 22, 2022, the Attorney General of Puebla confirmed that the baby found in previous days in a garbage dump of the San Miguel Prison, was identified as Thaddeus, who after dying at three months of age, was buried in a pantheon of Iztapalapa, Mexico City.

In addition, the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it has already identified the man who threw the baby’s body into the prison dump, where it was found. For its part, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office is already carrying out investigation for the exhumation of the baby’s body.

This case has raised various opinions and rumours, among them, that the baby’s body was supposedly used to bring drugs to the San Miguel Prison, Puebla, which has not been confirmed by the Puebla authorities.

When questioned, AMLO regretted the case of the baby found in a prison in PueblaHowever, before that, he stated that it is the rotten fruit left by previous governments in the country.

After affirming that neoliberal governments were to blame for these types of cases, AMLO began, as he has done before, to explain the consequences of Mexico having neoliberal governments.

“The Porfiriato led to a revolution, neoliberalism leads to a deep economic, social, moral crisis, and the only way to face that decomposition, that crisis is with a transformation, as is being done and putting the example from the authority and above all, “AMLO declared at the morning conference.

Finally, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not retract after pointing out that Tadeo’s case was the rotten fruit of neoliberal governments.