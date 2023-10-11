bChancellor Olaf Scholz is confident about the talks with the states and the Union about asylum policy. Scholz said on Wednesday evening on ARD’s “Tagesthemen” about the top-level discussion planned for Friday evening: “I’m pretty convinced that it corresponds exactly to what the citizens want” – namely, not a petty dispute where everyone wants to make a name for themselves, but practical solutions that actually made a difference. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) said on the ARD program “Maischberger”: “In this phase, everyone has to talk to each other.”

Scholz expects the speakers of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Boris Rhein (CDU) and Stephan Weil (SPD), as well as Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz for a discussion on Friday evening. Beforehand, the Prime Ministers in Frankfurt am Main will discuss, among other things, migration policy on Thursday and Friday. Habeck announced easier work opportunities for refugees on Wednesday. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) presented a bill that is intended to make it easier to return migrants.

Habeck: “This is very, very hard for the individual fates”

“The number of people coming as refugees today is too high. “Especially when we know that it won’t happen in an orderly manner,” emphasized Scholz on ARD. The regulations for easier returns had been developed for months, “they are now ready”. Habeck admitted that in individual cases this also meant hardship. “This is very, very hard for the individual fates,” he said on “Maischberger”.

According to Habeck, the aim of the so-called migration package is to “ease or channel the pressure in the municipalities regarding immigration to some extent”. At the same time, the Green politician admitted that “one measure, even two measures and ten measures will not solve the overall problem.”