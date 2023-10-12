Our son-in-law forgot to take his phone to work.
Not a problem, because the device is unlocked by facial recognition.
Our grandson, just one year old, manages to get his father’s phone in his hands and looks at the screen.
A moment later the thing is ready for use.
Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]
A version of this article also appeared in the October 12, 2023 newspaper.
#Opinion #Face #recognition