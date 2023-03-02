Bundescancer Olaf Scholz (SPD) defended the arms deliveries to Ukraine against the background of the recent demonstrations in Berlin. “We support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary,” said Scholz in his government statement in the Bundestag on Thursday. This course finds “broad support” in Parliament, said Scholz.

A good year ago, in the same place, he spoke of a “turning point” that Russia’s attack on Ukraine meant. The chancellor has now said he is addressing those who “are afraid of an escalation”. Scholz addressed, among other things, the participants of a rally in Berlin, who campaigned against arms deliveries and justified this with their demand for “peace”.

“You don’t create peace if you say ‘Never again war!’ here in Berlin. calls and at the same time demands that all arms deliveries be stopped,” said Scholz. “Because we know what fate awaits the Ukrainians under Russian occupation.” “Love of peace does not mean submission to a larger neighbor,” said Scholz.

One should not encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue his aggression. “Our European peace order is well defended,” said Scholz. “Our ‘never again’ means that Putin’s imperialism must not prevail.”