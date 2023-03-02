A missile from the Ukrainian air defense system (ADD) fell on a multi-storey residential building in the city of Zaporozhye, which is under the control of Ukraine. Several people died as a result of the incident. This was announced on March 2 by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the Russian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov.

“Last night, when our guys were working out Ukrainian militants at military facilities, one of the missiles was shot down by the regime’s air defense system. [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky and these two rockets fell on a high-rise building, ”he said on the air of Solovyov Live.

Rogov noted that now the rubble after the missile strike is being sorted out at the site of the emergency. Rescuers removed the bodies of three dead from under the rubble of the house, three more people are in the hospital with injuries. 11 residents of the house, including a pregnant woman, managed to be saved, 17 residents were evacuated.

“The Zelensky regime does not feel sorry for the Cossacks, therefore, while guarding their military facilities, they shoot down rockets over residential buildings,” he commented.

On March 1, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reported on explosions in the city of Kremenchug, Poltava region. The largest oil refinery in Ukraine is located there, the enterprise has already suffered from air strikes. An air alert was also reported in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, in the Kirovograd, Kharkov and Cherkassy regions.

On the night of March 1, there were also reports of an explosion on the left bank of the Dnieper in Kyiv. At that time, the warning system in the capital did not work.

On February 28, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestiya that the fight against the air defense system of Ukraine is one of the essential elements, without which it is impossible to gain superiority, and even more so air supremacy. He said that so far Russian aviation has been able to do this, and therefore its losses have dropped sharply. At the same time, Shurygin noted that while the aviation of the Russian Federation cannot work over the whole of Ukraine, let alone fly somewhere far away, therefore this work must be continued constantly.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

