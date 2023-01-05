German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a Christmas reception with children in Berlin on Thursday. / Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The German federal government has announced on Thursday the shipment to Ukraine of ‘Marder’ type battle tanks, as well as a battery of ‘Patriot’ anti-aircraft missiles. Following a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a statement the new supply of weapons for which