Berlin will also supply a ‘Patriot’ anti-aircraft battery and more ‘Gepard’ tanks
The German federal government has announced on Thursday the shipment to Ukraine of ‘Marder’ type battle tanks, as well as a battery of ‘Patriot’ anti-aircraft missiles. Following a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a statement the new supply of weapons for which
#Scholz #announces #shipment #German #Marder #tanks #Ukraine
Leave a Reply