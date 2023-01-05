The Ministry of Defense in Belarus has announced that the joint military groupings between Russia and Belarus will continue to be strengthened and the start of joint exercises of the air force to raise the level of training. “As part of efforts to ensure the military security of the Union State, the strengthening of regional groupings of forces continues. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian Armed Forces will continue to arrive in Belarus,” the statement read. . “Further activity coordination activities are planned as units arrive at the training bases,” it adds.