Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pledged not to be satisfied with second place if Leicester City qualified for the European Conference League final.

And Leicester will visit Rome, Italy, tomorrow, “Thursday”, in the second leg of the semi-finals of the championship, and the team aspires to overcome the obstacle of Rome and reach the first European final in its history.

The first leg match at Leicester Stadium last week ended in a 1-1 draw.

Schmeichel previously won the English Premier League, FA Cup and Charity Shield Cup with the team, and the player aspires to add this European title to his record with the team.

Schmeichel said in comments published by the British news agency (BA Media): “It is a European Cup, all championships are important, every championship you can win is important. Fans and players remember him, those moments when you lift the cups.”

Schmeichel pointed out that Roma is a dangerous team, and perhaps he was happy to grab a tie in the first match, hoping to settle the confrontation at home in the second leg.

James Madison and Kiernan Dewsbury Hull are Leicester players ready for the match, and veteran striker Jamie Vardy is in the team after returning to the list a few days ago.

Leicester participated in the European Championship after winning the FA Cup last season for the first time in its history and was transferred to the European Conference League after being eliminated from the group stage of the European League last December.

The team reached the semi-finals of the Conference League after beating PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the second leg of the quarter-finals, as it had previously defeated Rennes in a previous round of the tournament.