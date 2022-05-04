One of the surprises of this start of the season is definitely Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese, after suffering in his debut year in Formula 1, seems to have taken the right path also thanks to the desire of Red Bull not to want to burn a driver full of talent.

Last year, after a debut in points in Bahrain, a black period full of mistakes began for Tsunoda, but the leaders of the Milton Keynes team intervened during the current season by transferring Yuki near the AlphaTauri headquarters in Faenza in order to to be able to better control the pupil of the Academy.

The move paid off and for Tsunoda the second half of the season was decidedly more constant until it ended with the fourth place conquered in the chaotic final of the Abu Dhabi race.

Yuki also seems to have started the 2022 season on the right foot and on the occasion of the last GP of Emilia Romagna, despite the AlphaTauri having sensationally missed the passage to Q2 with both cars, the Japanese managed to close in seventh position.

The progress made by the rookie of the year in F2 in 2020 prompted Franz Tost to use words of praise towards his driver.

“Yuki has taken a big step forward compared to last year, but if we look at what he is doing this season I must say that he is growing a lot and is achieving excellent performances”.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

It was Tsunoda himself, following a specific request from Motorsport.com, who confirmed the improvement seen in these first 4 races of 2022.

“Compared to last year, I feel I have the situation much more under control. In 2021, I didn’t know what I was doing. I pushed to the limit with every lap and mistakes came ”.

“But I think that complicated period helped me improve. I got into a bad loop, but I came out as a better rider and managed to take a step forward. That is why I am able to score points more regularly today. Compared to 2021, the progress I made has been enormous, especially in the race pace “.

One of the aspects that brought Tsunoda to the fore last year was his fiery nature, especially in the radio communications with the team that were often not liked by the men of the AlphaTauri.

“I’m trying to be calmer. I never wanted to disrespect the engineers, but this year I want to be less aggressive ”.

“I realized that there is no point in shouting on the radio, it is better to communicate things calmly and then go to the next step”.