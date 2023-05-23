Schlein and Meloni pregnant and without clothes: the mural removed in Milan

“Today the municipality of Milan has removed my new series of works “Power is Female” on surrogacy depicting the Premier Giorgia Meloni and the leader of opportunity Elly Schlein“: the complaint comes from the social channels of Alessandro Palombothe street writer author of thework appeared yesterday in Milan in the central Piazza San Babila.

Power is female: the provocative work (removed) by Palombo

The two leaders challenged each other without veils, carrying phrases related to their ideas on motherhood and the female body on their respective bodies. On Schlein’s lap the inscription “My uterus my choice” and on that of Meloni “Not for rent”, the tricolor flame and a rainbow flag tattooed on their arms.

“Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein share a historic opportunity to meet at the summit together and debate directly without worrying about male interference on issues concerning the female sphere, this occasion will strengthen the path towards gender equality, the emancipation and self-determination”: this is how the artist had described his work, entitled “Power is female”

Palombo: “Milan or… M-Iran?”

But the work has instead already been removed by the Municipality of Milan. The artist did not hide his disappointment: “This morning I discovered without my knowledge that I woke up in another city, in the new M-Iran.”

Milan: also removed the mural dedicated to Falcone





The Municipality of Milan today proceeded to remove another intervention by aleXsandro Palombo, a mural dedicated to the judge John Falcone. The removal right on the day that remembers the victims of the Capaci massacre. Thus the artist: “Censoring this work is equivalent to burying the memory and killing the ideas of Judge Falcone a second time. It is terrible that on the day of remembrance for the victims of the Capaci massacre, the municipality of Milan took such a decision, censoring the work that celebrates Judge Falcone is a very serious act towards the memory and towards all the victims of the Mafia”

Subscribe to the newsletter

