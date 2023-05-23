Earlier this month, a video of a woman trying to fill up with a Tesla Model Y went viral. Even Elon Musk reacted to the video. We always assume that these kinds of videos are staged, but in this case the woman claims that it was a sincere mistake. Quality medium DailyStar got in touch with the Tesla owner and got an explanation of the story behind the video.

According to the Tesla driver, it is a stubborn old habit. “I honestly don’t know what I was doing. It was the end of a long day and the car is brand new,” she explains. She stopped at the gas station to get something to eat, but out of habit she grabbed the hose from the pump and started looking for the gas valve. In the end, even a bystander (who knows it’s an EV) comes to ‘help’ her.

“I just pulled into the gas station and thought about the candy I was going to get from the counter instead of the fact that my car doesn’t really need gas,” she explains. She calls it an embarrassing mistake, but denies it’s fake. Incidentally, the Tesla driver is a ‘paid content creator’. If this is a viral for some extra publicity, it was a smart move, because the video has been viewed 40 million times.