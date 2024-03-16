Saturday, March 16, 'Volcán' Universitario stadium field. The Tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León received Mazatlán FC, for the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Until before this Saturday, Tigres and Mazatlan FC They had faced each other seven times. The record dictated four wins for Tigres, two for Mazatlán and only one draw. The university students arrived as favorites for tonight's match, due, in large part, to what was shown last Tuesday, against Orlando City in the second leg of the quarterfinals in the CONCACAF Champions CUP.
And the university students more than delivered, beating Mazatlán FC 5-1 in a match in which Marcelo Flores dressed as a hero, scoring his first double with the feline team. Luis Quiñones, Nicolás Ibáñez and Samir Caetano were the other scorers in a game also marked by the debut of Diego: 'Chicha' Sánchez.
Tigres has five games without losing against him Pueblaand they have faced each other in direct elimination duels, such as the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where those led by Robert Dante Siboldi won 1-0 and the quarterfinals of the previous semester, where the 'U' again León advanced to the semifinals after a resounding aggregate score of 5-2.
The numbers between Tigres and PachucaIn their last five matches, they are quite even. Each squad has won two games; There is only one record of a tie, which occurred on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigres and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Tigres has three consecutive wins against the Necaxa Hydrorays. The last time they faced each other was on matchday number four of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the duel ended 3-0 in favor of those led by Robert Dante Siboldi.
In the last five confrontations between Tigres and the Tijuana Xolosthose led by Robert Dante Siboldi have achieved three victories, while xolaje has been victorious only on one occasion and there is a record of a draw.
